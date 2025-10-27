Bobby Deol exudes edge in his look and ease in mood in latest photos

Mumbai, Oct 27 Actor Bobby Deol took to social media to flaunt his edgy new look, exuding effortless charm and confidence.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Animal' actor posted his photos, showing off his new look. He perfectly summed up his vibe with the caption, “Edge in the look and ease in the mood.” In the images, Bobby is seen sporting a salt-and-pepper beard while striking different poses for the camera. The ‘Soldier’ actor wore a black jacket paired with brown trousers and white shoes. He completed his look with black sunglasses and a cap.

In some of the pictures, Deol is seen sitting amid a backdrop of bright yellow flowers, adding a vibrant touch to the shots.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol had recently completed 30 years in the film industry. He celebrated the milestone by spending an afternoon with underprivileged children. The actor received a warm welcome with energetic dance performances by the children on the songs, including “Rang De Basanti Chola,” and “Soldier.”

Speaking about Bobby’s journey in the entertainment industry, the actor made his debut with the 1995 film “Barsaat” opposite Twinkle Khanna. Following his successful debut, he went on to deliver memorable performances in films like “Gupt: The Hidden Truth,” “Kareeb,” “Soldier,” “Badal,” “Hum To Mohabbat Karega,” “Bichhoo,” “Ajnabee, Humraaz,” and “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom,” among others.

After a promising start, the actor’s career witnessed a slowdown. However, he found renewed success with films like “Apne,” “Yamla Pagla Deewana,” and “Housefull 4.” His powerful comeback came with projects such as “Class of 83,” “Aashram,” “Animal,” “Love Hostel,” and “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

The 56-year-old actor will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial “Bandar (Monkey In A Cage)” that was showcased at the Special Presentations section at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap, “Bandar” also features Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi in key roles. Looking forward, he has a slew of releases, such as the Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer “Alpha”. He also has the political action thriller film “Jana Nayagan” in the lineup.

