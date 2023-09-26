Bobby Deol’s first-look poster from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film ‘Animal’ on Tuesday unveiled the first look poster of actor Bobby Deol.

Taking to Instagram, actor Anil Kapoor shared the poster which he captioned, “Jaanwar ke har dushman ke andar bhi, Ek Jaanwar chipa hota hai... Yeh Yaad Rakhna Beta!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxpK6xfSJnm/

In the first-look poster, Bobby can be seen with a heavy beard and blood on his face.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

In the film, Bobby portrays the antagonist, the enemy to Animal. He embodies a character who is both fire and calm, a juxtaposition that adds depth to his portrayal.

Bobby Deol's fierce personality radiates through the new poster making him a formidable adversary for the film's protagonist.

Soon after the makers shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Makers of the movie will be unveiling the teaser of the film on September 28 i.e. on actor Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday.

Recently they unveiled the first look poster of Ranbir and Anil Kapoor.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the pre-teaser of the movie.

The video begins with several people who can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wield axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe to fight them. He kills several people, while many manage to flee.

Ranbir can be seen wearing a white dhoti and kurta. He kept his beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but some scars on his face were visible.

‘Animal’ is set to hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor