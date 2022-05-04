Bobby Simha's next titled 'Thadai Udai'

Chennai, May 4 Debut director N S Rakesh's film, featuring National Award winning actor Bobby Simha in the lead, has been titled 'Thadai Udai'.

The film was launched on Tuesday with a simple puja that was attended by its entire cast and crew.

Also present on the occasion were seven-time National Award winning lyricist Vairamuthu and film producer Shibu Thameens.

Produced by P Rajasekhar and Reshmi Simha, the film will feature Misha Narang as the female lead.

Apart from Bobby Simha and Misha, the film will also feature actors Prabhu, Senthil, Robin, Sarath Ravi and Deepak Paramesh among others.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that it will be an out and out action thriller and that actual work on the movie will start from Thursday.

Cinematography for the film will be by Demel Xavier Edwards and music will be by Aathif.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor