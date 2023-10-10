Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.50 lakh in KYC fraud

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani fell victim to a cyber fraud scheme, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.50 lakh. This incident occurred after he received a text message requesting him to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) details, which were supposedly linked to a prominent private sector bank, as reported by the police on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and a case in this connection was registered the next day, an official of Bandra police station said. The actor received a message from a mobile number unknown to him. In the message, he was instructed to update his KYC details linked to the bank, failing which his account will be suspended.

Shivdasani clicked on the link mentioned in the message. As he followed the instructions, he received a message that Rs 1,49,999 were debited from his account, he said. The actor then contacted the bank's branch manager on Monday and based on his advice, he lodged a police complaint, the official said.

Shivdasani has acted in several Bollywood films, including Mast, Masti and Hungama.