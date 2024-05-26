Bollywood glitters as KKR clinches IPL victory against SRH: SRK, Gauri Khan, and celebrities add sparkle to finals

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 : Bollywood celebrities added a touch of glamour and excitement to Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) triumphant win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL final.

Many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, were spotted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, passionately supporting their teams amid the intense match.

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of KKR, Shah Rukh Khan, stole the spotlight with wife Gauri Khan by his side.

Meanwhile, besties Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday added to the glitz, donning chic ensembles as they rooted for KKR. Suhana rocked a classic black t-shirt and blue denim, while Ananya exuded casual elegance in a white crop top paired with blue denim.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi,' was also spotted rooting for KKR in a shimmering green crop top and white pants. Her co-star Rajkumar Rao opted for a vibrant yellow oversized shirt.

In the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat.

In what turns out to be a repeat of the Qualifier 1 clash, Sunrisers would look to turn the tides this time around after their batting-first approach flopped against the Riders. As they go on to write the latest chapter in an engaging rivalry, all eyes will be on the battle between the two biggest purchases in the history of the IPL. All eyes will be on the performance of KKR's Mitchell Starc, who went for a record fee of Rs 24.75 crore, and SRH's Cummins, who was acquired for a price tag of Rs 20.50 crore.

KKR finished the league stage on the top of the points table with nine wins, three losses, and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in the qualifier one. SRH got a second shot at the title in the qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals (RR), and they made the most of it by defeating the Men in Pink by 36 runs.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 runs in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand, with Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shining for KKR.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor