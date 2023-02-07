Bollywood producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi dies in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 7 Controversial Bollywood producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi - who produced the hit "Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke" (2001) - passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai, industry sources said here on Tuesday.

Admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), Andheri, for certain undisclosed ailments, Rizvi breathed his last while under treatment late on Monday, a close aide said.

Said to be in his early 70s, his mortal remains are being taken to his native place in Uttar Pradesh for the funeral rites.

Rizvi had also produced other films like "Majboor Ladki" (1991), "Apaatkal" (1993), "Angarvaadi" (1998), "Undertrial" (2007), "CC,CC" (2001), "Hello, Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain" (2010), launching his son Azim in "Qasam Se, Qasam Se", (2011), and "Laden Aala Re Aala" (2017).

