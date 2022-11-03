Bombay HC judge says it would not be possible to pass order on Salman's plea in defamation case against neighbour

A judge of the Bombay High Court said that it would not be possible to pronounce order on an appeal filed by actor Salman Khan in a defamation case against his neighbour due to the paucity of time. Khan's plea will now be heard afresh by another judge.

According to a report of PTI, Justice C V Bhadang, who had heard the arguments in the case and reserved his order, is retiring on Friday. Khan's appeal would now be placed before another judge after the Diwali vacation and heard afresh.

Justice Bhadang had in August begun the hearing on the appeal filed by the actor against a lower court order of March 2022. The lower court had refused to restrain Ketan Kakkad, who owns land near Khan's farmhouse at Panvel, from posting derogatory video posts against the actor. It had also refused to direct Kakkad to delete his earlier YouTube videos.

The HC judge said, on October 11, Justice Bhadang closed the matter for orders after arguments were over. Unfortunately I am unable to complete the judgement. I tried my level best till last evening. But unfortunately there was vacation and then administrative work, and I had other assignments. I will have to list this as part heard.