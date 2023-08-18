Bombs thrown outside Patna theatre during screening of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

In a shocking incident in Patna, low intensity bombs were thrown outside a theatre where the screening of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was underway. According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, although the attack created a ruckus at the cinema hall, no casualties were reported. In an interaction with the same entertainment portal, the owner of the cinema hall Suman Sinha said, “This keeps happening. People with wrong intentions do come in. They were wanting that we allow them to black-market movie tickets, which we can’t. We want every ticket to be given to the public. They tried to bully my staff. The staff of cinema hall is never weak. They have the morale guts to obstruct wrongdoers. Nothing serious has happened. They tried to. But they were all caught by the police and taken to task.” Sinha further added, “They blasted it away from our cinema hall. They were the same people. They were trying to push our staff. They wanted us to allow them to go wrong (tasks). We never allow (black marketing) and we are never a party to all this. They ran away after the police came. Before running away, they threw the (bombs).”

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. Ameesha Patel is once again seen as Tara's wife Sakeena.After an opening of ₹40 crore on August 11, Gadar 2 recorded its highest single-day collection on the Independence Day at ₹55.5 crore. Making a total of ₹283.35 crore in just one week is no small feat.According to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Multiplex Association of India (MAI), August 11-13 was the "busiest single weekend" since cinema halls opened after the Covid pandemic with Gadar 2 earning ₹134.88 crore and OMG 2 raising ₹43.11 crore at the domestic box office.Gadar 2 had released alongside Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which also continues to perform well at the box office despite being given an ‘A’ certificate. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam and touches upon the subject of sex education in Indian schools. Akshay had announced a new term for Bollywood's very own Barbenheimer - ‘Oh My Gadar’ on Thursday while thanking the audience for loving both the films.

