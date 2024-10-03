Border 2: Ahan Shetty Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, In Director Anurag Singh’s War Film

Actor Ahan Shetty has gotten on board the cast of Border 2. The film, led by Sunny Deol, will also feature Varun Dhawan.Sunny Deol took to social media to share a video welcoming Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan. This announcement comes after Sunny Deol announced Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh's addition to the project. For the unversed, Suniel Shetty was part of the 1997 war drama. Though Suniel Shetty has not revealed if he will be reprising the role of army officer Bhairav Singh in the upcoming film, he said he can’t hold back his excitement for the upcoming war film.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video clip, revealing Border 2 is in the making. The video begins with a voiceover of actor Sunny Deol saying, “27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vaada kiya tha ki wo wapis ayega ussi vade ko pura karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne aa raha hai Veer Singh (27 years ago, an army officer had made a promise that he will be back. He is coming back to fulfil his promise and pay his greetings to his motherland).” Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta’s J.P. Films are presenting Border 2 which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 will be directed by Anurag Singh, who has previously helmed Kesari, Punjab 1984, Jatt & Juliet and Dil Bole Hadippa!. The filmis all set to hit theatres on the Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2026.On August 23, Varun penned a heartfelt note as he joined JP Dutta's Border 2. The Bollywood actor gave a special mention to the filmmaker and producer in his social media post. "J P Dutta sir’s war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special (sic)," he wrote.



