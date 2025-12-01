"Both Aishwarya and I were like 'Oh My God'...": Madhuri recalls shooting for 'Dola Re Dola' from 'Devdas' in heavy costumes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Everything about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work exudes grandeur - - lavish sets, exquisite costumes, and breathtaking visuals. But bringing such a grand vision to cinema halls demands immense effort and perseverance. What appears seamless on screen is the result of relentless hard work behind the scenes.

Credits go to the entire crew, including actors for beautifully crafting such a grand vision into an iconic piece of cinema. And 'Devdas', which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, undoubtedly remains one of his most precious cinematic gems to date. From actors' powerful performances to soulful melodies, everything about that film left a lasting imprint on audiences back in 2002.

Not only the audience, but the actors who collaborated with Bhansali on 'Devdas' also continue to honour the film even today.

In a recent interview with ANI, Madhuri recalled shooting the unforgettable 'Dola Re Dola' song with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in heavy costumes.

"...that song was absolutely stunning, and the choreography was equally stunning. Everything ..the cinematography, and of course, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sets, costumes, and the way he films the songs was just incredible. (While shooting for 'Dola Re') both of us (Madhuri and Aishwarya) were like, 'Oh my God.' The costumes were heavy," Madhuri recalled.

" Even I danced on 'Maar Dala' wearing a heavy costume. All the costumes were very heavy in the movie because the movie was grand. It was big, larger than life. So the costumes had to be that way, and not look false, like they had to look real," she shared.

Devdas was based on the classic novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The main crux of 'Devdas' was its tragic ending.

The tragedy of 'Devdas' was something completely unforgettable, SRK as Devdas. Aishwarya as Paro, and Madhuri as Chandramukhi, the trio gave a flawless performance which tugged at the heartstrings of audiences.

Kirron Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Smita Jaykar also played key roles in the film.

