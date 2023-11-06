Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon spotted together at at LACMA Gala

Los Angeles [US], November 6 : Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong, having made another public appearance together as a couple on Saturday night, two sources confirmed to People.

Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 32, attended LACMA's 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, but they did not pose for photos together.

"They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them," a source told People of the pair's outing. "They seemed to be having a good time."

The celebration, co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Pitt's longtime collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio, honoured filmmaker David Fincher, to whom Pitt introduced a tribute. The A-lister has appeared in numerous of Fincher's films, including Se7en (1995), Fight Club (1999), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).

Pitt and de Ramon's date night comes off the heels of a romantic summer they spent together. A source close to de Ramon told People in late July that "they are doing great" as their relationship is still "going very strong."

"The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other," the insider shared at the time. "It's apparent to anyone who sees them together."

Pitt and de Ramon were first seen together in public in November of last year, during a concert in Los Angeles. Sources told People at the time that the two had been dating for "a few months" before that. (According to reports, De Ramon met Pitt through a mutual friend.)

Last December, de Ramon was there to support Pitt at the Los Angeles premiere party of his film Babylon and to celebrate him at his 59th birthday party at a Hollywood restaurant. "They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy," a source told People at the time.

Prior to de Ramon and since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, Pitt dated Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski. Meanwhile, de Ramon was previously linked to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, from whom she quietly separated in May 2022 after three years of marriage, reported People.

