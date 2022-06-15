Bradley Cooper admits getting 'addicted to cocaine' in his 20s

Los Angeles, June 15 Hollywood star Bradley Cooper got candid about his past and revealed that he was addicted to cocaine in his 20s because he was "totally depressed".

When appearing on Amazon Music and Wondery's "Smartless" podcast, the 'A Star Is Born' actor-filmmaker said that he was "addicted to cocaine" in his 20s because he "was totally depressed", reports aceshowbiz.com.

When making the confession in the Monday, June 13 episode of the podcast, the 47-year-old told co-hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes that he felt "so lost" at that time, adding that he had severed his Achilles tendon and "got fired-slash-quit 'Alias'."

He said he didn't realise that he was destroying himself until Will reminded him of his behaviour.

Noting that he used to have "zero self-esteem," Cooper said he used "mean humour" to deflect from his own insecurities though it was "really hurting people's feelings." Bradley said he reached the turning point in July 2004 after Will told him he was being a "real a**hole" when they attending a party together.

"That was the first time I ever realized I had a problem with drugs and alcohol," the ex-boyfriend of Irina Shayk shared, recalling Will confronting him about his actions.

"I'll just never forget it. The guy that I think is doing 'mean humour' is telling me the truth about it."

Describing Will as "the reason" he went sober, Cooper explained, "He took that risk of having a hard conversation with me that put me on a path of deciding to change my life." In response, the Canadian actor said, "It has been awesome seeing you in this place and seeing you comfortable. Nothing has made me happier."

aThe Hangover' star previously opened up about his sobriety in December 2013.

