"Break Tiger, Sultan record": Salman Khan praises Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 : As makers of most awaited film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' unveiled the trailer today, team has been receiving appreciation from fans. Actor Salman Khan also gave a special shout-out to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the trailer video along with the message.

He wrote, "'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi."

Salman also praised director Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom he shares a successful collaboration history in films like 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Sulta'.

He wrote, "Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one."

Salman ended by saying, " Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein...@akshaykumar@tigerjackieshroff."

Makers launched the action-packed trailer in Mumbai today.

Loaded with action, the almost 4-minute-long trailer showed Akshay and Tiger as two egotistical psychos tasked with taking down Prithviraj Sukumaran's masked villain.

"Sabse jyada khatarnak wo dushman hota hai, jisme maut ka darr he na ho. Ek aisa dushman jiska na naam ho, na pehchaan ho aur na chehra ho. Jiska sirf bas ek lakshya ho, badla," Prithviraj Sukumaran said at the beginning of the trailer.

As per the trailer, what one can understand is that Prithviraj has hijacked a potent, powerful and dangerous weapon and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are entrusted with the task of getting it back safely.

Towards the end of the trailer, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar were seen fighting each other as well. As they locked horns with each other, Akshay Kumar's character in the background said, "Hum bahut purane dost hai, ek dusre ke liye jaan de sakte hai aur ek dusre ki jaan le bhi sakte hai (We can sacrifice our lives for each other, but we can also take each other's lives)"

Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha are also a part of the film. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid. It will face a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

At the trailer launch, Akshay expressed his gratitude to the makers. He said, "A special thanks to Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, and Vashu ji for making such a huge film. It's one of the biggest films I've worked with, and it's all thanks to them."

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently basking in the success of his action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Salman Khan is all set to join forces with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'.

However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

