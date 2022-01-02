Breaking Bad: Anuj Kohli is inspired by legendary villain Amrish Puri

Mumbai, Jan 2 Actor Anuj Kohli, who was previously seen in the show 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani', enjoys essaying negative characters on screen.

He says: "I'm really thankful to the makers of my last show, 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' who trusted me and helped me to explore an untouched, negative side while essaying a grey character. As an actor, I actually gained immense popularity and love from fans, after essaying the role of Vineet Bhatia, who was literally an abusive husband in the show. I look forward to portraying more challenging and promising roles. I would love to essay more negative characters on screen if given a chance."

The actor who also featured in 'Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega' as Kishore Jindal says he is inspired by the late popular villain Amrish Puri.

He says: "I'm inspired by legendary actor Amrish Puri sir. He etched an eternal image of a villain in our minds and somehow I aim to do the same on TV. Like him I also want to do fearfully elaborate roles and spine-chilling performances. He showed the world that he was indeed the best bad guy on celluloid. He was a man who could garner a multitude of emotions be it hate, fear or love and all at the same time, from his audience, while striking the perfect balance in art."

