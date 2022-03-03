Breaking Bad: Reyaansh Vir Chadha plays villain in 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'

Mumbai, March 3 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke' actor Reyaansh Vir Chadha has joined the cast of 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'. The actor will play the negative role of Angad in the show.

Talking about his character Reyaansh says: "I'm delighted to be a part of a show like 'Aggar Tum Na Hote', which is loved and appreciated by the audience so much. In fact, it's always a challenge to join a show halfway because the viewers are already accustomed and used to all the characters and actors."

"However, my character will add high-voltage drama to the show. Manorama happens to be Angad's biological mother, who abandons him at a very young age. However, he is now back in her life with the only intention of taking revenge against her and Abhimanyu, creating the main conflict, as he feels that the latter got all the love that he rightfully deserved."

He further adds about his character in the show.

"Grey characters can act in a free and natural way, without worrying what other people think of you. They can scream, rant and unleash aggression in ways heroes can't. This gives every actor the creative liberty to express fully and uninhibitedly. This character will require a lot of preparation - mentally and emotionally."

"It will be a gradual process of getting into the groove and understanding the essence of the character. I have not played a part like this in my career so far. Every actor aspires to play diverse characters, and I am glad that I can portray something different. I hope I do justice to my character, and everyone appreciates my performance," shares the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor.

'Aggar Tum Na Hote' airs on Zee TV.

