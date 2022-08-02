Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in India; visits Taj Mahal

Daphne from 'Bridgerton' became a known name in India right after the show's first season. Many loved her sizzling chemistry with the Duke and even two years after its release, people can't stop talking about the duo.

Well, it's good news for all Daphne fans as the actor who plays the character onscreen - Phoebe Dynevor is in India!

While the rest of the Netlfix series' cast is filming in the UK for season 3, Daphne has been in India for a while. On Monday, Phoebe visited the Taj Mahal and even uploaded an Instagram Story.

She had earlier put a video for an auto-rickshaw ride and a picture of what looks like the Humanyun's Tomb complex. If reports are to be believed, Phoebe is in India to shoot for her next project.

According to news circulating on social media, Daphne is not going to be a part of 'Bridgerton' Season 3.

Earlier Variety reported that the third season will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Speaking about the storyline, Variety reports that in the third instalment of the show, Penelope Featherington, after hearing Colin's negative remarks about her last season, has finally decided to let go of her long-standing crush on him. Now, she's decided it's time to get married, ideally to a man who will give her enough freedom to continue living a double life as Lady Whistledown distant from her mother and sisters. However, Penelope's attempts in the marriage market fail miserably due to her lack of confidence.Colin Bridgerton, on the other hand, has a fresh appearance and an impressive amount of swagger after returning from his summer travels. But he is disappointed to learn that Penelope, the only person who has ever accepted him for who he is, is shunning him. Colin offers to teach Penelope confidence-building techniques in an effort to win back her friendship this season. In this season, Colin must decide whether his feelings for Penelope are really just friendly as his lessons begin to work a little too effectively.Penelope's rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has made a new friend in an odd place, complicates matters, and Penelope's increasing visibility in the town makes it harder than ever to maintain her Lady Whistledown hidden identity.

( With inputs from ANI )

