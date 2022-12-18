Britney Spears' dad claims he saved her life with conservatorship

Los Angeles, Dec 18 Pop icon Britney Spears' father Jamie has opened up about his relationship with his estranged daughter and hints he has no regrets that she was placed under a conservatorship - saying that he thinks it saved her life.

The 68-year-old father-of-three was given full control of 40-year-old Britney's financial and personal affairs back in 2013 when a court ordered her into a conservative following months of erratic behaviour.

According to The Mirror, the chart topping star was only released from the conservatorship in November last year after a high profile battle to win back her independence. Some could argue that Jamie was vilified over the course of the conservatorship and the subsequent court battle by Britney and her team to regain control of her life.

But speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Jamie said that he thinks the only reason his daughter is alive is because the courts gave him control of her life. He said: "Not everybody's going to agree with me. It's been one hell of a time."

"But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."

He added, according to The Mirror: "For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don't think she would have got the kids back."

The conservatorship - which was placed over Britney from February 2008 until November 2021 - granted Jamie control over Britney's estate and financial affairs, giving him control over her career and finances.

And the conservatorship also gave him control over her personal life - including decisions relating to her children and her ability to get married.

Due to this extra power, Jamie had influence over how much Britney could see her two sons; 17-year-old Sean and 16-year-old Jayden who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44.

Jamie said that he acted to ensure Britney's sons saw their mother - and arranged with Kevin for her to have 50 per cent access to them, although Kevin had more legal rights over the boys.

Jamie said: "We could take the kids to Europe. They didn't miss time with their mother. They didn't miss time with their father. Not many people knew that. The main purpose was to get Britney back with her kids in a comfortable relationship. We did everything in the world with them."

He added: "My relationship with Kevin gave them a sense of peace, and of protection. Kevin will tell you this too - it was us who raised the kids. I just did what I was supposed to do, or felt like I needed to do."

Since her conservatorship ended, Britney has married third husband, actor Sam Asghari, 28.

