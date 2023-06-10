Britney Spears deactivates Instagram again, ahead of her first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari

Washington [US], June 10 : Britney Spears' Instagram account was deactivated on Thursday, just days before her first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari.

According to Page Six, the singer had disappeared from social media, implying that she would not be posting any romantic tributes to her husband on Friday.

On June 9, 2022, the couple married in her big garden in Thousand Oaks, California.

As for Asghari, he hasn't publicly marked his first wedding anniversary with the 'Toxic' singer, nor has she disappeared from social media. He did, however, promote his new show 'SpecialOps Lioness' on social media.

The 41-year-old singer is known for taking breaks from her social media accounts. However, during one of her most recent hiatuses, fans called in health checks for the singer, which understandably irritated her.

A Ventura County Sheriff's Office representative told Page Six at the time, "I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don't believe Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger," a Ventura County Sheriff's Office representative told Page Six at the time.

While it's unclear what drove the singer to erase her social media accounts recently, she did declare that she "quit the business" following her 13-year conservatorship.

"I guess it was all those rules you know !!! Guess all those rules and not having a voice for 13 years in what I wanted gave a lot of people a thrill ride !!! Oh well !!! Psss no wonder I quit the business JUST SAYING !!!" she captioned a video where she danced to 'Get Naked.'

The singer also appears to be adjusting to the reality that her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, are moving from California to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

She readily signed off on allowing her boys to leave the state despite their strained relationship, as per Page Six.

According to a TV special, she hasn't seen her boys since early 2022 owing to their strong views about Spears publishing naked images and videos online.

