Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested on stalking charges

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander who was married to the singer for 55 hours in 2004 - was arrested Wednesday in Tennessee in connection with stalking, TMZ reported.As per reports Alexander was in jail Wednesday, and it was not immediately clear if he was issued a bail amount or court date in connection with the charge.

While authorities have not named any other parties, Spears posted a dancing video from her Southern California home Tuesday, indicating it was unlikely the pop singer, who has a three-year restraining order against Alexander, was involved in the incident in Tennessee. The latest arrest comes after Alexander married a woman named Rebecca Bell, as they obtained a marriage license before tying the knot on March 27, records obtained by Page Six showed.

It's not Alexander's first brush with stalking charges, as in June of 2022, he crashed the Grammy-winning singer's Thousand Oaks, California home, hours before she wed husband Sam Asghari.Childhood friends Spears and Alexander wed at Las Vegas' Little White Chapel in a 4 a.m. ceremony in 2004, but the marriage only lasted a total of 55 hours before annulment.