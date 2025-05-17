Bruce Springsteen biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' gets release date

Washington [US], May 17 : The biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere', starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, is set for theatrical release on October 24 from 20th Century Studios.

The film, directed by Scott Cooper, focuses on the making of Springsteen's 1982 album 'Nebraska', one of the most acclaimed albums of all time.

According to Deadline, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Springsteen's manager and record producer.

Other notable cast members include Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser, and Gaby Hoffmann.

The film is adapted from Warren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name, and Springsteen and Landau are involved with the project.

Jeremy Allen White, who plays Springsteen, called making the movie a "dream come true" and added, "I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce's blessing on this film."

The film's music is being handled by prolific record producer Dave Cobb, who has worked with Springsteen, Jason Isbell, and Brandi Carlile, among others.

The film's release date of October 24 positions it well for awards season, and fans of Springsteen are eagerly anticipating the film's release.

Music biopics have been successful in recent years, with films like 'Bob Marley: One Love' and 'A Complete Unknown' starring Timothee Chalamet receiving critical acclaim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor