Bryan Adams arrives in Shillong, all set to perform tomorrow

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 9 : Legendary singer and guitarist Bryan Adams has arrived in India for his 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour.

Bryan Adams landed straight in the heart of Shillong on December 9 and is ready to enchant his fans in our city tomorrow, as per CMO Meghalaya.

He received a grand welcome after his arrival.

Presented and produced by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live, the highly anticipated weeklong trek will kick off on December 10 in Shillong with stops in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru before wrapping up on December 16 in Hyderabad.

This massive tour promises a night of unforgettable music, spanning the Canadian music icon's illustrious career. At all shows, audiences can expect a career retrospective from the famed singer-songwriter's storied catalogue such as 'Summer Of '69', 'Everything I Do I Do It For You', 'Please Forgive Me', 'Run To You', '18 Till I Die' as well as an introduction to his Grammy-nominated 2022 album 'So Happy It Hurts' that shares a name with the tour.

The carefully curated setlist will allow fans to relive the nostalgic days of roaring guitars and soaring vocals sprinkled with fresh energy of Adams' latest hits, catering to both longtime patrons and those discovering his music for the first time.

The freshly announced multi-city India tour is an extension of the critically acclaimed musician's global run (USA, UK, Europe, Canada). Touring in support of his 15th studio Grammy-nominated album which comprised 12 rock anthems and powerful ballads, the 2022 record was a testament to the music legend's staying power and continued evolution as an artist.

The tour marks one of the most successful recording artists of the 1980s' sixth visit to India - the 1993-1994 tour was followed by multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, and 2011 with his last outing being with the Ultimate Tour in 2018. The singer-songwriter, photographer, and social activist will be turning 65 on November 5 this year and, as always, he shows no sign of slowing down as he channels his trademark rockstar showmanship into nostalgic performances all across the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor