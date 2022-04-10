Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to guest star in 'Better Call Saul' season finale

Los Angeles, April 10 'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been confirmed to guest star in the final season of 'Better Call Saul', which is the spinoff of 'Breaking Bad'.

The show's co-creator Peter Gould officially confirmed the news, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', Gould announced the news on Saturday (Pacific Standard Time) at PaleyFest LA on a 'Better Call Saul' panel moderated by Variety television editor Michael Schneider. However, Gould didn't exactly reveal as to when Cranston and Paul will appear in the show or in what capacity.

Gould said on the panel, "I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah. How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

"If you can believe it, there's more," star Bob Odenkirk teased, but Gould cut him off before he said too much. Before making the PaleyFest announcement, Gould attended the 'Better Call Saul' premiere and told 'Variety', "These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven't seen before, that's for sure." Co-creator Vince Gilligan told 'Variety', "It would be a damn shame if the show ended without (Cranston and Paul) appearing, would it not?"

Gould and Odenkirk were joined by 'Better Call Saul' cast members Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Tony Dalton at PaleyFest LA, which started April 2 and runs until April 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood ,which earlier hosted the 94th Academy Awards.

