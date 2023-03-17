BTS' Jimin drops new single 'Set Me Free Pt.2' ahead of debut solo album

Seoul, March 17 Member of K-pop superband BTS Jimin's debut solo album is coming soon and he has now unleashed a new single called "Set Me Free Pt.2"

The song arrived along with its visuals. In the clip, the South Korean star shows off his moves as he's surrounded by a mob of dancers inside a big studio, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking about the song in an interview with Consequence, Jimin shared: "When this song was made, I felt really attached to it." He added, "I went to the U.S. myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory."

'Set Me Free Pt.2' will appear on Jimin's upcoming debut solo album "FACE", which will hit streaming services on Friday, March 24. Of the record, he explained: "This album talks about how I look back on myself and how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I'm trying to express, I'll consider the album a success."

On how he feels as the next member of BTS to release solo material, the 27-year-old elaborated: "You know, the members felt very nervous before releasing their solo albums, but compared to those feelings, their results were absolutely great."

