BTS Jungkook Follows 97 Liners on Instagram Through His Pet Dog Bam's Account

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 14, 2024 07:29 PM

ir="ltr">BTS Jungkook who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service is a good promise keeper, the perfect example of this is his pet dog Bam's Instagram account. JK who deleted his Instagram account last year promised armies that he will not be on Instagram, but his pet dog Bam might get one. In March first week Jk opened Instagram account for his pet Bam and posted few photos of him. Recently Armies noticed that this account goes beyond sharing adorable dog photos and offers a glimpse into Jungkook's tight-knit group of friends, especially those born in 1997.

These friends are SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, NCT’s Jaehyun, and GOT7’s Yugyeom. This simple gesture ignited excitement among fans, providing a peek into the friendships that Jungkook values. They are termed as 97 liners.

The 97 liners in the Kpop industry, born in 1997, have formed a close-knit group of talented individuals who have made their mark in the industry. Let's delve into the profiles of some of these remarkable idols: Jungkook from BTS, born on September 1, 1997, is renowned for his exceptional skills in singing, dancing, and captivating stage presence. Despite his global success, he values his friendships dearly. Mingyu of SEVENTEEN, born on April 6, 1997, is a vital member known for his visual appeal and impressive rapping abilities within the group. Bang Chan from Stray Kids, born on October 3, 1997, serves as a versatile leader with notable talents in music production and effective leadership skills that drive Stray Kids forward. Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO, born on March 30, 1997, has not only established himself as a talented singer but has also gained recognition as a successful actor, particularly for his roles in popular K-dramas like "True Beauty." Jaehyun of NCT, born on February 14, 1997, is a multifaceted artist celebrated for his smooth vocals and forays into acting, contributing to NCT's diverse talents. Yugyeom from GOT7, born on November 17, 1997, has distinguished himself with exceptional dance prowess and musical talents, carving out his own unique place in the industry.

jungkook followed 97 liners from bam's account 🥹 he's so cute pic.twitter.com/Er56gPgLcl— kasy (@koovarbie) May 12, 2024

OMG all Jungkook's 97 liner besties are following Bam on Instagram 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VN9UfeIWFR— 🌱AgustD⁷ || ʳᵖʷᵖ ||🔍⍤⃝🥢||trusfrated🧍 (@wavesofinsomnia) May 12, 2024

The Makamae (youngest member of BTS) joined military on December 12, 2023, with Jimin. As per the reports the Singer is serving as a cook. Currently whole BTS band is in military, The oldest member is set to discharged from military next month that is 12 June 2024, followed by J-hope in September. The BTS as a whole team is to unite in 2025 with Suga being the last member to discharged,