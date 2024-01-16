BTS Members RM and V Shine in Military Training, Earning Recognition for Outstanding Performance

BTS, South Korean band is currently serving in the military, Jin, Jhope Suga enlisted in the first of the 2023 while Jimin JK, Rm and V were last to enlisted. BTS Fandom proudly call themself as Army are missing their Idols. They wait for every single update about their beloved stars then may it be from agency or members themselves.

Recently, BTS members RM and V successfully completed their training at the prestigious Nonsan Training Centre, showcasing outstanding skills and dedication. Their exceptional performance was recognized during the recruit training graduation ceremony, earning them acknowledgment for their achievements. This recognition has led to their upcoming duties at the training camp.

The ceremony featured clips highlighting the moment when RM and V received honors for their remarkable performance, placing them among a select group of six outstanding trainees. RM also shared post-ceremony pictures on his Instagram account. A video emerged on January 16, depicting both singers in military uniforms, presenting a disciplined and sincere image. The visual showcased BTS members Kim Taehyung, Kim Namjoon, Jimin, and Jungkook standing in a row.

Selamat wisuda Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung, selamat menjalankan tugas negara di unit kalian masing², I'm so proud of you babe 🫶🫶💜



Earlier, On January 15, 2024, Big Hit Music had issued a press release, informing fans about the forthcoming schedule of BTS members. Meanwhile out of seven members BTS Jin who enlisted in December 2023 will be back by June and he is most likely to publish is solo album in the secound half of 2024.