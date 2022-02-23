BTS 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour to continue with April dates in Las Vegas

Los Angeles, Feb 23 K-pop super group BTS has announced four new dates for its performance at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas as a part of their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour.

The global superstars will perform on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, with the last day of the tour being streamed live online.

In addition, the group's event 'Live Play in Las Vegas' will be held on all four days at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, reports 'Variety'. Earlier, the group had announced its concert dates in Seoul, South Korea as March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

As per 'Variety', the Seoul Olympic Stadium performances will mark BTS' first in its home country since 2019. According to Billboard, the group's tour dates in L.A. grossed $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold the most made by a run of shows at a single venue since 2012.

BTS is best known for hits 'Butter' and 'Dynamite' with the former nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year's Grammy Awards, which will be held in Las Vegas just before BTS' concert dates, on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

