BTS releases new anthology album 'Proof'

South Korean boy band BTS has released their hotly-anticipated anthology album Proof on Friday via BigHit Music.

According to Billboard, the three-disc set serves as a celebratory look back on the K-pop idols' last near-decade as a band, with tracks personally selected and curated by RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope as a gift to ARMY and also features brand-new single 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)'.

While the first two discs are available on streaming and digital retailers, the majority of 'Proof's' third disc is CD-only and filled with demos, deep cuts and solo a capella tracks like Jungkook's 'Still With You', Jin's 'Epiphany' and group demos of 'Boy In Luv', 'Boyz with Fun', 'Seesaw' and more, the outlet shared.

The accompanying music video for 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' was released on Friday alongside the anthology album, in which the septet promises to their devoted fanbase that "the best moment is yet to come" with a heartfelt, celebratory chorus.

Ahead of the album's release, each of the seven bandmates, in a series of intimate videos posted to the official BTS YouTube channel shared their reasons and inspirations behind the tracks they selected for 'Proof'.

As per Billboard, the release of the compilation also coincides with the launch of the group's #MyBTStory YouTube challenge, which invites ARMY to create YouTube Shorts about their favourite memories with the band through July 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

