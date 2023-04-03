BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21

Seoul, April 3 K-pop superband BTS member Suga will debut his official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21 under a stage name for his previous individual projects, Agust D, his agency BigHit Music said Monday.

'D-Day' will mark the final installment of the 'Agust D' trilogy, which began with his mix tapes 'Agust D' and 'D-2', reports Yonhap.

Suga wrote and composed all the songs in the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story, BigHit Music said. A prerelease track will be revealed Friday.

Suga plans to go on his first individual world tour starting with Belmont Park in San Diego from April 26-27, which will also take him to other cities in the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor