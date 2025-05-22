Buffalo8 Acquires International Rights to Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Starring Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur

Buffalo8, the American film and media giant known for its cutting-edge content and global distribution footprint, has officially acquired the International rights to Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. The dark comedy thriller, actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha's directorial debut, becomes the first Indian feature film to carry the Buffalo8 studio banner in North America — marking a historic moment for both Indian cinema and the American distributor.

Buffalo8, which has previously backed projects like Spike Lee’s Rodney King and Netflix’s Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, continues its "genre" expansion into international markets with this Indian acquisition. This move signals the company’s confidence in Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’s cross-cultural appeal and artistic relevance. The film was discovered by the company at its European Premiere at Razor Reel Flanders, Belgium - Europe's biggest genre film festival.

President of Buffalo8 Grady Craig said "Lord Curzon's Manor is a compelling story that bridges cultural and historical narratives with a unique perspective. This first-time director successfully delivers on a blend of black comedy and thriller genres, which is a rare combination for Indian cinema. We're excited about the film's ability to resonate across diverse audiences."

Debutant Director Anshuman Jha added "We are thrilled to partner with Buffalo8 for the North American release of Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. Their commitment to bold, original voices and genre-pushing cinema makes them the perfect home for this film. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a truly unique cinematic experience — one that challenges how films are perceived in India and reshapes how Indian cinema is viewed globally. Buffalo8 coming on board is more than just an acquisition; it's a powerful reaffirmation that bold, original ideas and distinctive storytelling have a place on the world stage. I'm deeply grateful for their belief in this vision. For an Indian independent film to carry the Buffalo8 studio name is a proud moment — not just for us, but for the growing global footprint of Indian storytellers".

Produced by Golden Ratio Films, First Ray Films & Adya Films, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli features a stellar cast including the International Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania and Zoha Rahman. Set against the backdrop of a mysterious dinner party in London, the film is a genre-bending satire that combines sharp wit, suspense, and social commentary, offering a fresh and global voice in Indian storytelling - as well as being a Hitchcockian homage.

The film is expected to have a North American release later this year, with further details on distribution to come soon. It recently got its Indian censor certification by the CBFC.