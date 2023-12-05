Campus Beats, here are 5 reasons why it needs to be on your binge-watchlist

The chemistry intensifies between Ishaan and Netra:

This duo will astonish you with their charming and captivating connection, all the while maintaining their rivalry and passion at the forefront. Campus Beats motivates its viewers to pursue their passions and find love in the most unexpected people and places, guiding them through a competitive journey abundant with dance, love, and notably intense conflicts

Outstanding performance by the cast:

Along with Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, the series has an impressive and talented ensemble that will keep you glued to the series till the very end. The viewers will be astounded by how they represent their roles, which will be followed by a strong message on various social issues. The series will knock your socks off with some breathtaking and electrifying dance moves by the cast.

More than just a drama:

What else do we need to enhance the entertainment quotient of a teen romance drama with a hint of mystery? The finale season delves into teen drama by exploring passion, dance, relationships, love, and secrets. The intriguing narrative never has a dull minute, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, with Netra revealing the truth and fulfilling her mission to an emotional journey for every college student.

Who will it be? Netra or Rihanna:

Season 1 started with a rivalry between Netra and Rihanna, while Ishaan had started developing a soft spot for Netra. But in Season 2, Ishaan was left in a spot to choose between his feelings for Netra and his friendship with Rihanna. In the middle of all the drama, passion, and mystery, the finale season digs deeper into each relationship with fresh dynamics and obstacles. The latest season has an interesting love triangle with Netra, Ishaan, and Rihanna. Rihanna sets out to investigate her feelings for her best friend, while Netra juggles her secret purpose with her freshly constructed college life. The series will unveil secrets, actual faces, and true purposes, eventually revealing the mystery of Netra. The viewers will finally get to see Ishaan make his choice.

Free to watch:

Explore the drama-filled journey of Netra and Ishaan in Campus Beats Season 3 for free. There is no fee to watch this intriguing show on a subscription basis. It is free to stream on Amazon miniTV and Fire TV in the Amazon Shopping App and Play Store.