Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma amps up glam quotient in pink top

Cannes [France], May 27 : Actor Anushka Sharma who had made her debut on the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in southern France a day ago is making sure that she unleashes her fashionable avatar in the best possible way.

Anushka amped up the glam quotient in her second look that she dropped on her Instagram.

On Saturday, taking to Instagram, Anushka dropped a string of pictures of her second look. "La nuit... @festivaldecannes," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csu2XKwomFz/

Anushka looked gorgeous as she wore a pink tube top that she matched with a pair of shimmer pants. She opted for soft glam makeup and accessorized her look with Prada jewellery by Cartier. Anushka tied her hair in a ponytail.

Soon after she dropped the look, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Queen is slayin!" a fan commented.

"There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry. you are the most beautiful and gorgeous", a social media user wrote.

The actor hit the Cannes 2023 Red Carpet of Cannes to mark her debut in an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown with hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses.

The actor paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a luminous unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard.

Apart from Anushka, Sara Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur made their debut at the prestigious event this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dazzled on the red carpet.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 had begun on May 16 and will conclude today. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen in her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress'. The movie is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and is directed by Prosit Roy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor