Cannes 2024: Exhibition of Indian artistry at Bharat Pavilion

Cannes [France], May 17 : The Bharat Pavilion at the 77th Cannes Film Festival has become a vibrant showcase of India's rich cultural heritage.

Exhibiting a diverse array of handcrafted souvenirs, the pavilion offers a glimpse into the country's artistic diversity, featuring items from various regions across India.

Each piece is a testament to the traditional craftsmanship and artistic excellence that India is known for.

Among the highlighted items are silk stoles, ties, and pocket squares featuring Mashru weaving and Ajrakh block printing from Gujarat. These exquisite pieces are crafted by award-winning artisans from Patan and Ajarakhpur, reflecting the intricate art of the region.

Additionally, the pavilion showcases assorted handcrafted keychains representing the North, South, East, and West of India.

These include Kashmiri papier-mache from Kashmir, Banaras wooden toys from Uttar Pradesh, and bell metal crafts from Gujarat.

Other notable exhibits include handwoven Kullu shawls from Himachal Pradesh, palm leaf engravings from Odisha, hand-blocked peacocks from Uttar Pradesh, and framed folk art from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In a significant milestone, Jammu and Kashmir made its debut at the Cannes Film Market (Marche du Film) within the Bharat Pavilion.

The booth was inaugurated by prominent dignitaries such as Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France, and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

Representing the culturally rich region, Rehana Batul, Secretary of Information, and Jatin Kishore, Director of Information and Public Relations, graced the event. Their presence highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's cinematic allure, aiming to attract international filmmakers to the region's picturesque landscapes.

The Cannes Film Market also provided a platform to unveil the new Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy 2024.

This policy aims to streamline filmmaking processes with single-window permissions and industry status, offering lucrative incentives and round-the-clock assistance to filmmakers.

With over 300 films and documentaries shot in recent years, Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a cultural renaissance, rejuvenating its entertainment landscape.

The Bharat Pavilion, through its diverse exhibits and the inclusion of the Jammu and Kashmir Booth, underscores India's commitment to showcasing its cinematic and cultural prowess on the global stage.

Sanjay Jaju highlighted the importance of such platforms in fostering international collaborations and elevating the visibility of Indian cinema.

Renowned filmmaker Richie Mehta acknowledged the transformative impact of film festivals, praising India's growing presence in global cinema.

As the Cannes Film Festival continues, the spotlight on Jammu and Kashmir marks a significant step in promoting regional cinema internationally, heralding a promising future for Indian cinema on the world stage.

