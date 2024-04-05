"Cant stop smiling": Sonakshi Sinha expresses gratitude for all love coming in for 'Tilasmi Bahein' from 'Heeramandi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : Sonakshi Sinha, who has been garnering praise and applause for her performance in the song 'Tilasmi Bahein' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', expressed gratitude for all the love.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared a string of stunning photos in a purple Bandhani printed kaftan ensemble along with a thank you message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Cant stop smiling with all the (heart emoji) coming in for #TilasmiBahein... grateful."

For the series promotion, Sonakshi wore a v-neck kaftan adorned with a stylish Bandhani print all over that she teamed with a matching full-sleeved cape and a pair of flared trousers.

The makers of the series, on Wednesday, unveiled the song.

Composed by the director-creator himself, the song features Sonakshi Sinha in her most ethereal avatar yet.

The peppy number, composed by the Bhansali himself and sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee, is a visual and auditory treat for fans.

In the mesmerizing music video, Sinha's portrayal of the courtesan Fareedan is nothing short of captivating. Dressed in a resplendent beige sequin sari, Sinha exudes allure and charisma as she mesmerizes viewers with her intoxicating dance, filmed in one continuous take.

The song offers a tantalising glimpse into the lavish and mysterious world of 'Heeramandi,' leaving audiences eagerly anticipating more.

'Tilasmi Bahein' is the second song to be released from the series, following the success of the first song, 'Sakal Ban.' With each release, Bhansali continues to impress audiences with his meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is all set to dazzle audiences as it makes its grand premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024.

The series which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, will also star veteran actor Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor