Can't wait to be back in these boots: Gal Gadot celebrates first anniversary of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

It's been a year since the release of Gal Gadot's DC Extended Universe blockbuster film 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

The 36-year-old actor marked the first anniversary of her superhero film by sharing a slew of unseen pictures from the shoot sets.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gadot shared all the fun behind the scenes moments with her co-stars and other crew members on the shooting set.

"WW84 is one year old! Can't believe it's been a whole year since this incredible movie came out and touched so many hearts! I'm so grateful and honored to be playing such an amazing character, to spread her powerful message and to share her wonder with all of you. Can't wait to be back in those boots..." Gadot captioned the post.

She also shared a hilarious video of herself where she could be seen trying her hands on the lasso. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Lassoing isn't as easy as it seems."

The post garnered more than two million views within a few hours of being shared. Fans and followers also chimed into the comments section to pour their love for the superstar and the blockbuster hit.

For the uninformed, 'Wonder Woman 1984' was released in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused cinema halls around the world to close their doors. Towards the end of the year, director Patty Jenkins released one of the major movies of that year 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

For the unversed, it was recently confirmed Patty Jenkins will return with the third Wonder Woman film and Gal Gadot will play the lead. Going by the rumours, the film will also feature the original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter who made a cameo in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

( With inputs from ANI )

