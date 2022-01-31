Cara Delevingne: Growing up queer was isolating

Los Angeles, Jan 31 Actress-model Cara Delevingne has opened up about the challenging time she had navigating her sexuality.

Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, Delevingne said, "Growing up as a queer child was isolating and hard to navigate at times. My sisters did their best to be there for me but it was something I had to go through myself to truly know who I was. I'm still on that journey and will continue to be for the rest of my life."

She signed with Storm Management straight out of school and admits she was naive when she first started out in the modelling industry, but she has since come to "cherish" the fashion world, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added, "When I had my first modelling job at 10, I wasn't aware of what I was doing or the fashion and artistry that I now understand and cherish. With any job or path there's always a way to make some sort of change."

The 'Carnival Row' star also shared she's always had a rebellious side and wants to "question" everything.

She said, "First and foremost I have always seen myself as a rebel, not as someone who wants to break rules but as someone who wants to question them. I love the word 'naughty', but only as an adult. To me naughty means someone who questions what they're told."

"I think at this point I might be the naughtiest of the three of us."

She previously shared that she felt "suicidal" while struggling with her sexuality when she was a teenager.

The actress spent her youth battling with internalised homophobia as she grew up thinking same-sex relationships were "disgusting".

The 'Life in a Year' star even confessed there is "still a part" of her that "wishes" she was straight because of her "complicated" relationship with her sexuality.

She added, "There is still a part of me where I'm like, 'Oh, I wish I could just be straight'. There is still that side to it. It is really complicated."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor