Cardi B Christmas video shows Offset, kids opening Christmas presents

Los Angeles, Dec 26 American rapper Cardi B's Christmas appeared to be packed with presents. The 'I Like It' rapper shared some precious moments from her festive family celebration on her Instagram Stories.

She uploaded adorable videos featuring her daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and son Wave Set, 15 months, both of whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset, reports People magazine.

In one video from Christmas Eve, Kulture looked overjoyed to unwrap a plush Minnie Mouse pillow, which she hugged as Cardi tells her: "Daddy got that for you!" Her camera then panned over to Offset, who smiled while filming his daughter open presents.

"You think you lit 'cause you got her something she likes," the 'WAP' rapper joked to her husband.

As per People, on Christmas morning, Wave received more presents than the toddler could seemingly handle. With some help, Cardi's baby boy unwrapped a box nearly as tall as him and bent down to take a closer look. "You like it?" Mom asked while filming her son, who stood up and turned away from the gift. When he walked further away, she playfully added: "You don't care? You over it? (sic)."

As Wave continued to move away from the wrapped boxes awaiting him, another person standing nearby asked: "Are you over Christmas?" As the other onlooking grown-ups laughed, the person added: "You got like 90 more gifts to open."

But the abundance of holiday presents didn't stop there. On her Instagram Story, Cardi shared another video of someone appearing to play a virtual reality basketball game. With a headset on and controllers in hand, the kid shot an invisible ball.

Several elaborately decorated trees can be seen in the background, all of which were stuffed with wrapped presents underneath.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor