Cardi B makes stylish comeback at Paris fashion week, just 18 days after giving birth

Washington [US], September 26 : Cardi B made a remarkable return to Paris Fashion Week on September 25, just 18 days after the birth of her third child.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who welcomed her daughter with estranged husband Offset on September 7, showcased her fashion prowess at both the Rabanne and Balmain spring 2025 shows, according to People magazine.

Dressed to impress, Cardi first attended the Rabanne show, where she stole the spotlight in a stunning metallic gold dress featuring a dramatic fringe skirt that accentuated her every movement.

Her look was completed with eye-catching gold heels, an elaborate statement necklace, and a teased honey-blonde wig, embodying the glitz and glamour of the event.

According to People magazine, her next appearance was at the Balmain show, where she sat front row beside France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. For this occasion, Cardi opted for a daring furry, belted emerald green coat worn as a dress.

She elevated her height with towering black platform heels, requiring assistance from two apparent bodyguards as she navigated the venue.

Cardi also switched up her hairstyle, trading the blonde for a sleek black ponytail adorned with a chic headband, showcasing her bold gold shell earrings.

Since giving birth, Cardi has wasted no time returning to her fitness routine.

On September 15, she shared insights into her postpartum workout, revealing that her current regimen includes 30 minutes on the stair master.

Addressing comments regarding her lifestyle choices, she stated, "This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two... I'm not doing heavy lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that... just cardio," as per People magazine.

She also expressed frustration at the public's mixed reactions to her journey, remarking, "Y'all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now y'all fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure?"

