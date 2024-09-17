Cardi B shares how she is approaching postpartum after third child differently

Los Angeles, Sep 17 Rapper Cardi B, who welcomed her third baby, is making sure to approach her postpartum journey differently.

The rapper announced the arrival of her baby in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 12, and now she has opened up about how her mindset is "a little different" during this postnatal period, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She responded to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, and spoke about the changes in her lifestyle during this period. She wrote, “I’m not doing heavy lifting, no muscle straining, squatting, none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active”.

As per ‘People’, the Grammy-winning musician, who is also a mom to son Wave, and daughter Kulture with her estranged husband Offset, then called out the people who "dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant”.

"Now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure? Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else?? So yeah I’m taking this personal but it’s FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say”, she wrote.

The fan replied to Cardi, expressing that her post was meant to comment on "society’s expectations of women and 'snap back' culture", which inspired Cardi to post another message. “Snap back" (or "bounce back") culture refers to the "celebration of a new parent who is able to quickly reshape their body into what it looked like prior to having a baby, someone who is able to astonishingly regain their youthful beauty, slimmer figure, and sex appeal in months”.

"Totally babe!!", Cardi B wrote in a follow-up post. "And I do agree about society and pressure…I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth. I don’t know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING… It’s like I want to complete all my goals in one day”.

