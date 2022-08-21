Casey Affleck misses 'Bennifer' wedding bash, citing 'parental obligations'

Los Angeles, Aug 21 Ben Affleck's actor brother Casey, who played Matthew McConaughey's son in 'Interstellar', missed his brother's big wedding celebration weekend in Georgia, reports People magazine.

Casey couldn't attend the ceremony "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home", a source told People. Casey, 47, was previously spotted stepping out with girlfriend Caylee Cowan after a visit to Affleck family favourite doughnut outlet in Los Angeles.

According to People, the younger Affleck was photographed again Saturday in Los Angeles. He shares sons Indiana, 18, and 14-year-old Atticus with ex-wife Summer Phoenix.

People adds that Saturday's ceremony (Pacific Standard Time) was still full of love with such stars in attendance as Ben's pal Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso, Clerks auteur Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, as well as Clerks star Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto.

According to the source, Lopez had earlier mentioned that she was "ecstatic" about the celebration plans, and their "kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

After they originally dated from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials last month. A source told People, "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."

