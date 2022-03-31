Cast celebrates one year of 'Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?'

Mumbai, March 31 The daily show set in the backdrop of Lucknow, 'Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?' has completed one year.

It features Akansha Sharma as Sakina Mirza, Farhana Parveen as Shanti Mishra, Pawan Singh as Zafar Ali Mirza, and Amrish Bobby as Ram Chandra Mishra. On the completion of one year, the actors go down the memory lane and share their experience of being part of the show.

Pawan Singh says: "It is a big moment for us as our show completes one year. The show has set a benchmark in terms of bringing alive the real essence of Lucknow through its engaging storytelling, real locations with a locally sourced talent pool. It has provided a platform to local artists and has also created opportunities for several industry workers."

On the other hand, Akanksha Sharma says it does not feel that it is already a year. This project is more special to her as it helped in the growth of her career.

"Even though I had done several projects earlier, this show is extra special. It has given me immense fame and recognition. And most importantly, an opportunity to showcase my talent to a wider audience. I could not have been more grateful," she adds.

Meanwhile, Ambrish Bobby feels that the story connects with the audience and this is the reason it is being liked by the viewers.

He shares: "It is indeed a proud moment for all of us. The show has struck a chord with its refreshingly different storyline and fun, relatable characters. Our hard work and efforts have reaped huge rewards."

While actress Farhana Parveen says that the show has a local connection because of the story and characters.

"Our show has several firsts to its credit - from locally sourced stories, a unique storyline, relatable characters, shooting in the real haveli to providing a platform to the talent in the city. It is a dream team and a dream come true for all of us," she concludes.

'Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?' airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor