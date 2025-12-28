“Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest” — Director Geetu Mohandas on Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

If Badi Didi in Delhi Crime Season 3 sent a chill down your spine, brace yourself — Elizabeth is on her way. With Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Huma Qureshi steps into what promises to be her darkest, most menacing avatar yet, one that could redefine the idea of a cinematic villain.

The newly unveiled character poster presents Qureshi like a goth queen — a dark angel draped in black, standing amidst a cemetery backdrop beside a classic automobile. Blending old-world glamour with gothic menace, Elizabeth’s refined elegance conceals something far more dangerous, hinting at a villain whose power lies in composure, control, and quiet intimidation.

Speaking about the casting, director Geetu Mohandas said,“Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest. The character demanded a performer with high octane caliber and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I witnessed that she possessed something rare. She carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive for me. Huma is an actor who questions, probes, and challenges the artistic interpretation of a role and that dialogue became an essential part of our creative journey. She has always been known as a powerhouse of talent, but this performance will mark a turning point for the arrival of an undeniable, commanding new presence on celluloid.”

Responding to the vision, Huma shared, “Only you could have dreamed this up Geetu ❤️ I remember our first coffee meeting when you shared your vision for this film… I was bowled over by the sheer audacity and magnitude of what we were going to attempt!! Each day watching you bring this to life has been nothing short of magical my Captain. Thank you for giving me the gift of Elizabeth & to @thenameisyash for being the undeniable force of nature that he is 😎… as we spoke… This is going to be fire 🔥🔥🔥”

After a powerhouse year with Jolly LLB 3, Maharani Season 4, Delhi Crime 3, Single Salma and festival favourite Bayaan, Elizabeth feels like the role Huma is set to own completely.One of the most anticipated releases of the year, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups arrives in theatres on 19 March 2026