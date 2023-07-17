CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi to watch OMG Oh My God 2 today

Following Adipurush, OMG 2 has quickly become the talk of the town. Oh My God 2, Akshay Kumar’s most-awaited film, whose teaser was released a few days ago, appears in serious difficulty with the censor board.

The Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC referred the film to the Revising Committee (RC). As per reports, the decision was taken as OMG Oh My God 2 deals with religious issues and the committee wanted to make sure that it doesn’t hurt any sentiments. Reportedly, the CBFC is over-cautious about such films after they got slammed for passing Adipurush with zero cuts, whose dialogues and scenes raised a hue and cry.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the screening for the Revising Committee will take place today, that is, on Monday, July 17. Prasoon Joshi, the chairperson of the CBFC, will be a part of this screening. Usually, the Chief Executive Officer of the CBFC, Ravinder Bhakar, awards the certificate. His signature is seen on almost all the censor certificates. But in the case of OMG Oh My God 2, Prasoon Joshi himself will go through the film and make a decision accordingly. He has decided to spearhead the RC as the CBFC wants to be fully sure that OMG Oh My God 2 doesn’t have any scene or dialogue that can cause a problem. OMG Oh My God 2 features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva and it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. It releases on August 11 and will clash with Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 in cinemas.