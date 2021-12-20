Celeb astrologer predicts the future of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, says the couple are expected to get married by 2022

No doubt Maliaka and Arjun Kapoor are the hotess couple of Bollywood, the two never fails to set major relationship goals for every one. The duo is now talk of the town and on the same note popular celeb astrologer and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicted the couple's future.



According to Pandit Jagannath “Both Malaika and Arjun are experienced and matured people, and the same is reflected in their relationship. Despite the ups and downs, they have decided to stick together and strengthen their bond. The relationship that the two share is great and they have a very strong bonding.”



He further said, “Arjun is very emotional and Malaika equally practical. This combination works in their favour and makes their bond a strong one. Another positive about their relationship is that neither of them is weak minded. They are very strong because of their emotional connection. The two are most likely to take the relationship forward in a big way,”.



He also stated that Arjun is more sensitive and Mailika is more caring in that way and this combination is perfect, according to him the couple are to get married by 2022.



Meanwhile on the work front Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen in Ek Villain 2, whereas Maliaka has no such plans for the movies, she is slaying in reality shows.