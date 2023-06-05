Celebrate Environment Day with the highly anticipated release of Disney and Pixar's 'Elemental

Experience the magic of Disney and Pixar as they unveil a fascinating tale that celebrates the wonders of our environment. Prepare for an unforgettable journey with the upcoming release, "Elemental" – a captivating, animated film that breathes life into nature itself.Celebrating World Environment Day, the anticipation for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental seems to be soaring high, as the audience will soon witness the elements that surround us come alive on the big screen. As ‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn once envisioned, "What if the elements we all know were alive?" and soon that imagination will be enjoyed by the audiences with "Elemental", set to hit theatres on June 23rd. Brace yourself for a captivating storyline, endearing characters, and a powerful message that beautifully showcases the harmonious synergy of nature's elements.

With stunning animation and a heart-warming narrative, this film serves as a reminder that we all have a role to play in safeguarding our environment. Transporting you to the enchanting world of Element City, this film brings to life the elements of air, earth, water, and fire in a breath-taking adventure. With stunning animation and captivating storytelling, "Elemental" promises to leave you spellbound.

Starring Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern.Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting world of "Elemental" as it arrives in theatres in English & Hindi, on 23rd June 2023.