Celebration time for cast of 'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein' as it hits 100 episodes

Mumbai, Jan 11 The daily soap 'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein' has completed 100 episodes on January 11. It is a moment of celebration for the entire cast and also to go down the memory lane recalling few moments from the shooting days.

Actors Geetanjali Tikekar, Chhavvi Pandey, and Tanisha Mehta are quite ecstatic and shares about their journey so far.

Talking about this milestone, Geetanjali, who plays the role of Savita, said: "I always knew it was a very special project, and I can't thank the makers enough for bestowing their trust on me and giving me a role like Savita. The story is unique, never-seen-before on television, and I have always been confident about it. With a successful completion of 100 episodes, we are proud and in gratitude for all the love and admiration that the audience continues to shower on us."

'Shubh Laabh' is a spiritual show with the central theme of ritualism and true devotion. The show traces the life of Savita (Geetanjali), who relies on her devotion towards Goddess Laxmi and how Goddess Laxmi descends on earth to help Savita.

Sharing her excitement, Chhavvi Pandey, essaying the role of Maa Laxmi, said: "I think it's every actor's dream to have a successfully running show and living that dream feels all the more fascinating. My character Divya and Maa Laxmi would always be very close to my heart. This was something that I had never done on television before, and I can proudly say that with these two characters, I have expanded my reach as an artist and had a great opportunity to learn new skills."

Adding further, Tanisha Mehta, essaying the role of Shreya, said: "It just feels like yesterday when I had got on board as Shreya and started shooting for 'Shubh Laabh'. The journey has been nothing short of thrilling and there will always be a feeling of immense pride. I'm glad that we will get to celebrate this momentous occasion with the entire cast and crew."

'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein' airs on Sony SAB.

