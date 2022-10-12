Celebs who host the biggest Diwali Parties

Bollywood celeb families love to enjoy Diwali Parties and B-town's biggest celebs host Diwali bash at their residence which is celebrated with great pomp and fanfare. Let us have a look at some of the celeb Diwali parties which are a big hit.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash is a full filmy one. In 2019, the Kapoor's hosted a grand Diwali bash which was attended by the who's and who of the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan knows how to party and how to host fun gatherings. One of the hotspots on Diwali has always been Mannat at Shah Rukh Khan's residence. Shah Rukh is one of the most fun-loving hosts of Bollywood, and Mannat's string of food and drinks is loved by most of the megastars of the tinsel town.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bachchan family's get-togethers always turn out to be the gala ones. And, on Diwali, it's one of the most extravagant parties of all time. Every year, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan along with their other family members, host a grand Diwali party at their residence.