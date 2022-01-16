Celine Dion cancels North American tour due to health reasons

Singer Celine Dion has decided to take a break from work as she has been battling health issues.

She also has cancelled the remainder North American leg of her Courage World Tour. On Saturday, the singer took to social media and shared the unfortunate news with fans, saying that she would need to spend the spring recovering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" inhibiting her ability to perform.

"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again," Dion said.

The remaining North American stretch of Dion's Courage World Tour was set for dates between March 9 and April 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

