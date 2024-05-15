'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' takes a turn as Aashi is torn between her love & responsibilities

Mumbai, May 15 A major turning point has arrived in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' as Aashi (Swati Sharma) and Siddharth (Bharat Ahlawat) face unexpected challenges after their anticipated wedding moment takes an unexpected turn, leaving them both in a difficult predicament.

Now, Aashi finds herself torn between her love for Siddharth and her responsibilities towards Kunal, whom she feels obligated to due to her family.

In the upcoming episodes, Siddharth decides to stay in the house to support Aashi, at the request of Amit. However, Amrita who denies staying in the same house, has agreed to stay, as Kunal blackmails her into remaining.

Amidst the presence of guests, Kunal deliberately humiliates Aashi, prompting Siddharth to intervene and assist her. Despite Kunal's attempts to harm Aashi, Siddharth's plan results in Kunal falling ill instead. Amrita accuses Aashi of being responsible for Kunal's illness. As the story unfolds, the narrative assures viewers of unexpected twists and turns ahead, keeping them hooked.

Talking about the sequence, Swati said: "The show has taken a major turn, putting my character Aashi in the most difficult position. On one side is Siddharth, her love, and on the other side is Kunal, whom she has to be in commitment with for her family. Aashi is now faced with a dilemma, torn between her duty towards Kunal, her supposed husband, who is constantly insulting and hurting her, and Siddharth, who remains steadfast in his support for her despite the broken marriage. It's a difficult situation for Aashi, and the audience will be on the edge of their seats as they witness her next move."

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor