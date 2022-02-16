Chandan Roy Sanyal ventures into production, direction with upcoming movie 'Suzie Q'

Mumbai, Feb 16 'Ashram' actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has turned into a film producer and director with his psychological thriller 'Suzie Q' as he launched his banner Chandan Roy Sanyal Pictures to make movies with superlative standards.

Chandan says: "I always wanted to create quality cinema that resonates with my ideals of filmmaking. I'm ecstatic to have found my own banner and I'm thrilled to announce its first production 'Suzie Q'. This is also the first time I have directed a feature film and have written the script for it too. I seek the blessings of my family and my well-wishers."

Produced by Vibrant Media, Sanjay Kumar Pal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Abhijeet Singh Baghel, co-produced by Krranti Shaanbag, and directed by Chandan Roy Sanyal and with screenplay and dialogues by Juhi Shekhar, 'Suzie Q' is set to release soon.

