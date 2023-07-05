"Chandigarh is my lucky charm': Ayushmann Khurrana on shooting new single 'Raatan Kaaliyan' in his hometown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who just released his new single 'Raatan Kaaliyan' and the internet is buzzing with appreciation for the melodious song. The actor recently shared why he considered his hometown a "lucky charm".

Ayushmann on Tuesday unveiled his new track 'Raatan Kaaliyan' with Rochak Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "This little piece of my heart is yours from today! The brand new track #RaatanKaaliyan is now out. Tune in now. Link in bio. Ayushmann X Rochak"

Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma wrote the lyrics for the song 'Raatan Kaaliyan,' which features Rochak and Ayushmann's soulful vocals. In the music video, which was shot by Dar Gai, Ayushmann Khurrana also demonstrates his extraordinary talent as a performer.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, produced the track.

Interestingly, 'Raatan Kaaliyan' was shot in Chandigarh, where Ayushmann also shot for his acclaimed progressive film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. He hails his hometown as his lucky charm because both these projects have won a lot of acclaims.

Ayushmann said in a statement, "Chandigarh is my lucky charm. My birthplace has given me so much luck and love. It has shaped me into the person and the artiste that I have become today. It boosted my confidence and helped me chase my dreams. So, when I shot Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the city and it got so much love from people to now, that I have shot my new single Raatan Kaaliyan on the streets of Chandigarh, I'm really emotional about the fact that I have been able to showcase my hometown even through my work. This feels really special."

Ayushmann added, "So, Raatan Kaaliyan definitely has a tribute to the beautiful and mystic Chandigarh nights. Chandigarh is a beautiful city and it looks so charming even at night. I have thoroughly enjoyed shooting Raatan Kaaliyan there. The streets, the people, the food, the vibe - all of it just felt right as a setting to this moody romantic song."

"When the team was scouting for a location to shoot Raatan Kaaliyan, I was in Chandigarh, and on an impulse, I asked them to shoot it here and they agreed! Chandigarh always draws me to it because of the memories attached to it. I hope people will love this song that we have shot in my favourite city," he continued.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aayushmann will be seen in the sequel of his hit comedy, 'Dream Girl.' Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

